Additional checks on returnees and entrants

SHILLONG: In another new development amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state and nationally, District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills, Ms. Isawanda Laloo has urged all returnees/entrants in the state to follow new measures as applicable. These include registering themselves prior to their travel on the Meghalaya government testing site, downloading the Aarogya Setu app as well as the Behavioural Change Management app.

In addition to this all entering the state must have a negative RT PCR/CBNATT or TruNat test valid within 72 hours before travel. All travelling from other Northeastern states must carry a valid RAT report. Those without a negative COVID-19 test, will be subject to testing at Umling or Polo, and until test results are out, which is normally within 48 hours, they shall go into home or paid quarantine. Till results are not out, no movement will be allowed.