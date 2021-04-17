National Nuggets

Ex-CBI chief no more

New Delhi, April 16: Former Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ranjit Sinha passed away on Friday morning, sources said. A CBI source said that Sinha, a 1974 batch IPS officer, breathed his last at his residence here on Friday morning around 4 am. According to senior CBI officials, Sinha’s death is believed to be due to Covid-19-related complications. It is understood that he was confirmed positive for coronavirus on Thursday night. The 1974 batch IPS officer was CBI Chief from December 2012 till December 2014 for a period of two years. Sinha also held various senior posts, including that of Director General ITBP. He had also headed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and served at senior positions in the CBI in Patna and Delhi before his appointment as CBI chief in 2012. (IANS)

BJP Councillor found dead

Meerut (UP), April 16: A BJP councillor has been found dead in his car with a bullet wound. Manish Chaudhary’s body was found on the driver’s seat in Kankerkhera on Thursday. A country-made pistol, a bottle of liquor and a glass were also lying by his side in the SUV, police said. Manish Chaudhary a.k.a. Mintu, 38, had hit the headlines in 2018 after a video in which he was seen thrashing a police officer went viral. On Thursday, police claimed that Chaudhary shot himself dead after speaking to a relative over the phone. Chaudhary’s brother-in-law, Kuldeep Dhama, has filed a police complaint alleging murder. “My brother-in-law had left home on Thursday evening. He had to settle some property deal and was carrying Rs 9 lakh in cash and some gold jewellery. He was fine and in good health. It seems someone has killed him,” Dhama told reporters. (IANS)

Girl held for smuggling gold

Lucknow, April 16: A 22-year-old female student from Kolkata was arrested by customs sleuths at Lucknow airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.13 crore. The student, whose father is a wholesale dealer in rice, was returning from Dubai on an Indigo flight which landed in Lucknow on April 13. According to Deputy Commissioner, Customs, Niharika Lakha, “The female student was trying to smuggle 2,318 grams of gold which she had concealed in white polythene inside her underwear.” “It was the biggest catch from a woman passenger,” she added. The accused gold carrier was produced before a Magistrate and sent to jail. Customs sleuths confirmed that the woman was caught for the first time in Lucknow. She was supposed to hand over the gold to a person waiting outside the airport. (IANS)

Ex-cop killed by alcoholic son

Agra, April 16: A 30-year-old man killed his father, a retired police officer, over a domestic dispute on Friday. Chokhelal (63), a retired police sub inspector, was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence in Itmad-ud-Daulah locality here. He was allegedly killed by his youngest son Devesh in the wee hours of Friday. The accused has surrendered and confessed to the crime. SHO of Itmad-ud-Daulah police station, Sanjeev Tyagi said, “We were informed of the murder by the family in the morning. Chokelal was attacked on his head. The body has been sent for post mortem.” (IANS)