Garo groups from Assam to support Cong in Lok Sabha polls  

Tura, May 3: Garo organizations based in Assam have decided to support the Indian National Congress (INC) in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the state on May 7.

The decision to support the Congress in the elections was revealed in a press conference held at Santipur village in Boko on Friday. The press conference was organized by several Garo organizations including the Garo National Council (GNC), Garo Women Council (GWC), Garo Youth Council (GYC), Garo Autonomous Council Demand Committee (GACDC) and other Garo organisations.

“After threadbare discussions on various burning issues the house was unanimously resolved that the Garo community and all its representative organisations will extend full support to the Indian National Congress (INC) and INDIA ALLIANCE in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election which will be held on 7th May, 2024,” informed GNC Adviser Franklin Sangma.