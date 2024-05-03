Friday, May 3, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Fire at Bijulee Bhawan; CM orders probe

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of fire that engulfed Bijulee Bhawan in the Paltan Bazar area here on Friday afternoon.

The chief minister also instructed a safety audit of the building.

As many as 15 fire tenders and a hydraulic crane were pressed into service in a bid to douse the fire that spread from the second floor of the multi-storied building.

Sources said that power supply was immediately cut off to the premises preventing further escalation.

There has been no loss of human life and all assets were reported to be safe.

It is suspected that an electrical fault might have triggered the fire in the building even as the actual cause would be ascertained once the probe is completed.

Previous article
Garo groups from Assam to support Cong in Lok Sabha polls  
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Garo groups from Assam to support Cong in Lok Sabha polls  

Tura, May 3: Garo organizations based in Assam have decided to support the Indian National Congress (INC) in...
MEGHALAYA

DC seeks clarification after NEET candidates from GH allotted centre in Assam

  Tura, May 3: In the wake of several candidates from Garo Hills being allotted the centre at Khanapara...
News Alert

Vigilance team arrests Assam cop in bribery case

  Guwahati, May 3: A team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap and arrested...
News Alert

Assam HS council denies issuing any notice on exam results yet

Guwahati, May 3: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Friday clarified that it has not issued...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Garo groups from Assam to support Cong in Lok Sabha polls  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 3: Garo organizations based in Assam have...

DC seeks clarification after NEET candidates from GH allotted centre in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, May 3: In the wake of several candidates...

Vigilance team arrests Assam cop in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, May 3: A team from the Directorate of...
Load more

Popular news

Garo groups from Assam to support Cong in Lok Sabha polls  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 3: Garo organizations based in Assam have...

DC seeks clarification after NEET candidates from GH allotted centre in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, May 3: In the wake of several candidates...

Vigilance team arrests Assam cop in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, May 3: A team from the Directorate of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img