Fire at Bijulee Bhawan; CM orders probe

Guwahati, May 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of fire that engulfed Bijulee Bhawan in the Paltan Bazar area here on Friday afternoon.

The chief minister also instructed a safety audit of the building.

As many as 15 fire tenders and a hydraulic crane were pressed into service in a bid to douse the fire that spread from the second floor of the multi-storied building.

Sources said that power supply was immediately cut off to the premises preventing further escalation.

There has been no loss of human life and all assets were reported to be safe.

It is suspected that an electrical fault might have triggered the fire in the building even as the actual cause would be ascertained once the probe is completed.