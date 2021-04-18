Prince Philip interred in the royal vault of St George’s Chapel

Windsor : Pall Bearers carry the coffin during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on Saturday . Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (PTI)

London, April 17 : Prince Philip’s coffin has been interred in the royal vault of St George’s Chapel.
It was placed on a catafalque on a marble slab and lowered into the vault by an electric motor, dpa news agency reported.
The vault was created between 1804 and 1810 for George III, who died in 1820 and is one of three kings buried there. The other two are George IV and William IV.
Horns were played as his coffin was lowered down.
A blessing was given by the Archbishop of Canterbury before the choir sang the national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”
The members of the royal family looked up as the choir sang while the queen bowed her head.
The 94-year-old monarch was then led out of the church by the archbishop and followed by her family members.
Prince William, her grandson, was seen glancing back at the vault as he left his pew.(IANS)

