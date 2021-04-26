MLA’s remark on Sixth schedule amendment sparks condemnation

TURA, April 26: Condemnation continues to pour in against Phubari MLA, S G Esmatur Mominin for claiming in a statement that amendment to the Sixth Schedule was needed to bar non-tribals from participating in the GHADC elections with various local bodies and organizations questioning the MLA’s understanding of the issue.

“We want to know whether the MLA is well conversant with the relevant clauses and articles of the Sixth Schedule on the basis of which the ADCs are created to safeguard the rights of the tribals. We want him to point out the particular clause where non-tribals are allowed to take part in ADC elections,” the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) said.

The forum said that it was yet to be convinced that amendments are required to bar non-tribal participation in the GHADC as relevant articles and paras which seek to safeguard the rights of tribals are still valid. However, if amendments have been made to the relevant articles and clauses, it would support rectification of the same to uphold the true spirit of the relevant articles, it added.

Meanwhile, the GSU from Resubelpara in North Garo Hills has also condemned Mominin’s statement as well as the demand for the creation of a plain belt district.

“We will never allow our land to be further sub-divided into a plain belt district. We will fight tooth and nail if anyone tries to do it,” General Secretary, Walseng N Sangma said.

Another Garo body, the A’chik Association for Protection of Environment (AAPE) has urged the MLA not to make such statements in the future as it disturbs the peace and tranquillity among the people.

“We urged the MLA to respect the sentiments of the Garo people just as we respect the sentiments of non-tribals residing in our land. He should refrain from making such statements,” the AAPE said.