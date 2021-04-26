Sonowal flays state Cong chief over “MCC violation” complaint

GUWAHATI, April 26: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reacted to the state Congress president Ripun Bora complaint before the Election Commission of India, alleging that the chief minister and the health minister had “violated” the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by making official visits and comments on policy matters of the government.

The reaction by the chief minister came after a Mahajot delegation led by state Congress president submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Election Commission of India on Sunday

“Such a move by the Opposition leader was uncalled in the midst of a pandemic. This is nothing but petty politics. We will continue to live up to our responsibilities and perform our duties for the sake of humanity in this hour of crisis,” Sonowal asserted, while addressing reporters on Monday.

The Opposition alliance members had stated in the letter to the ECI that ministers of a “care-taker” government should refrain from performing any official duty or commenting on policy matters when the MCC was in force and that the poll body should restrain such activities.

“But we have only exercised our rights and engaged ourselves in our duties. At this critical juncture, we have to save the lives of our people,” the chief minister said.

He further questioned the assurance made by the Opposition leader in the all-party meeting recently when he offered to support the state government’s initiatives to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the state.

“However, the statement made against the state government’s measures to control the situation is in stark contrast to his assurance in the all-party meeting earlier,” Sonowal pointed out.

The chief minister however said the situation as of now did not call for a lockdown, like in some other states of the country where COVID cases and fatalities have escalated sharply.

“However, if the situation worsens and gets out of hand, we have to give a second thought,” he warned.

