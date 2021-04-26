Tura MP reviews implementation of central schemes in EGH

TURA, Apr 26: The implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in East Garo Hills was on Monday reviewed by Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma in the presence of local MLA, Marcuise N Marak in a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Williamnagar Circuit House.

The MP reviewed the implementation of the central schemes like, PMAY (G), MGNREGS, Jal Jeevan Mission, National Health Mission, PMMVY, SSA, ICDS, Poshan Abhiyan, PM-KISAN, PMGSY, etc.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, who presented the overview of the DISHA meeting and informed that necessary steps are being initiated to make the district self-sufficient in terms of fisheries, agriculture, horticulture, etc. He also apprised on the issues relating to Warimagre and Balsri Gittim settlement on GAD land.

The Project Director, DRDA, L Ch Marak, highlighted the achievements and targets under various centrally sponsored schemes being implemented by the C&RD Blocks in the district.

Earlier, the MP attended the public hearing at Williamnagar Circuit House presided over by BDO of Samanda C&RD Block, Albert G Momin where the Village Employment Councils (VECs) highlighted their grievances relating to enhancement of Semi Skill wages, construction of low-cost houses with Rs. 1.30 lakhs, construction of Ekalavya Model Residential School at Nengkhra, construction of submersible bridge at Rongsak at a cost of Rs.1.28 crores and water connectivity in the villages under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Appreciating the initiatives of the Deputy Commissioner in monitoring the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes in the district, the MP also assured to look into the problems and grievances being faced by the VECs.