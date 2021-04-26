IIT-Guwahati, NFR sign MoU on research projects in NE

GUWAHATI, April 26: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to collaborate on research projects for improved operations and expansion of the rail network across the Northeast.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Vimal Katiyar, dean, research and development, IIT Guwahati, and Yogesh Verma, chief planning and design engineer, NFR, in the presence of Prof T.G Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati.

“Both the organisations will jointly execute various research projects in the areas not limited to geo-technical assistance, structure, bridges, information technology, overhead equipment, signalling and safety assessment, artificial intelligence (AI) based predictive maintenance systems, Internet of Things (IoT) design features, improving maintenance and operations of rolling stock, yards, train operations and green technologies in order to cater the needs of the Northeast people. IIT has agreed to partner NFR in developing world class railway stations in this region,” Prof. Sitharam said.

Further, IIT Guwahati will also support NFR to make their stations plastic free by providing alternate biodegradable polymer-based technologies.

Yogesh Verma, chief planning and design engineer, NFR, emphasised that a multi-disciplinary approach would be adopted to find solutions to the problems with an aim towards improving maintenance and operations of train running and other identified fields.

NFR is one of the 17 railway zones of the Indian Railways and is responsible for operation and expansion of rail network across all Northeastern states and some districts of Bihar and West Bengal.

“IIT Guwahati will take a lead to provide cutting edge technical know-how and training support in multi-facet areas to fulfil NFR requirements,” Prof Vimal Katiyar, dean, research and development, IIT Guwahati, said.