DC, RCB in ‘battle of equals’

AHMEDABAD, April 26: Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in the IPL here on Tuesday.

While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi’s confidence would be boosted by their thrilling ‘Super Over’ win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night.

Up against Delhi Capitals, RCB will need to address their middle-order woes, to return to winning ways, in what could be touted as a battle of equals.

For the RCB, it will be important that the in-form Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli continue to provide a solid start at the Narendra Modi stadium.

But the opening duo would need the much-needed support from the middle-order, which crumbled against CSK.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Ab de Villiers, and the misfiring all-rounder Washington Sundar, will have to perform in unison against a strong Delhi attack.

The RCB bowlers will have to forget the hammering received at the hands of the CSK batters, especially league’s leading wicket-taker Harshal Patel, who was taken apart by Ravindra Jadeja, as he conceded 37 runs in his final over.

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson will have to step up and deliver while spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Sundar, will also have to bowl tightly to contain a strong DC batting-line, full of hard-hitters.

RCB could also be tempted to play left-arm tweaker Shahbaz Ahmed in place of either Navdeep Saini or Dan Christian, as the track could be conducive for the spinners.

For Delhi, their opener and tournament’s leading run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan, would be eager to carry forward his fine form, while his opening partner Prithvi Shaw, would be looking to get more runs under his belt.

DC boast of a strong middle-order comprising skipper Rishabh Pant, Australians Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer, who can be highly destructive on their day.

Delhi will miss the services of ace off-spinner Ravichandra Ashwin, who has left the team to support his family in the fight against COVID-19. In his absence, left-arm spinner Axar Patel and experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who had wreaked havoc against Mumbai Indians, will need to shoulder greater responsibility.

Delhi is unlikely to tinker with their pace attack, as Avesh Khan, with 11 wickets from five games has been impressive and South African Kagiso Rabada can do the damage early.

The team management can play Lalit Yadav, who bowls off-spin and can also bat, in place of Ashwin, instead of going in for a pacer. (PTI)