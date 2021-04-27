EC responsible for second wave, says Madras HC

Chennai, April 26: The Madras High Court on Monday castigated the Election Commission over the COVID-19 second wave in the country, holding it ‘singularly’ responsible for the spread, called it the “the most irresponsible institution” and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges.

The EC allowing political parties to take out rallies and meetings had led to the spread of the pandemic, the court said. “Were you (living) on another planet,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy asked the EC officials.