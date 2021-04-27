Wear masks at home as well: Govt

New Delhi, April 26: Urging the people to get vaccinated and observe COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, the government said it is time they start wearing masks inside their homes as well.

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said a COVID-positive person must wear the mask inside the house as well to prevent other family members from getting infected.

Urging the people not to panic over the pandemic situation, the government on Monday said it was trying to address the problem of transportation of medical oxygen to high-demand areas and roped in retired medical personnel of the armed forces to work in COVID-19 facilities as daily cases hit a new peak at 3,52,991 with a record 2,812 more fatalities.