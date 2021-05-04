Selsella residents oppose water supply to Ampati

TURA, May 4: Residents of Selsella in West Garo Hills on Tuesday alleged the illegal connection of a water supply pipeline to Ampati in South West Garo Hills from a dam constructed to supply water solely to the people of the area.

According to a complaint submitted by the resident under the banner of the All Selsella Joint Action Committee Greater Water Supply Scheme, Selsella to the Executive Engineer (EE) of the PHE, North Division in Tura, a 15 inch diameter pipeline has been illegally connected from the Jakmiwari Dam in the Galwang River to supply water to Ampati in South West Garo Hills. The dam in question was constructed under the Greater Water Supply Scheme, Selsella to supply water only to the local residents.

“We strongly condemn the illegal connection and the same must be disconnected immediately. We will never allow additional projects whether upstream or downstream of the same river,” the residents asserted in their complaint.

The residents urged the official and the concerned department to take action with regard to the matter and dismantle the connection immediately in the greater interest of the people of Selsella.