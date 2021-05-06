269 fresh cases, six deaths in state

SHILLONG, May 5: The state is witnessing a relentless surge of the second wave of COVID-19 with 269 fresh cases detected on Wednesday. Six fatalities on the day turned the situation even worse.

The active tally has gone up to 2,135 while the number of patients who have so far recovered from the infection is 15,957, including 147 on Wednesday. The death toll has shot up to 191.

Out of 269 fresh cases, 198 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 18 in West Garo Hills, 13 in West Khasi Hills, 11 in East Jaintia Hills, eight in South Garo Hills, seven in West Jaintia Hills, five each in Ri Bhoi and South West Garo Hills, three in East Garo Hills and one in North Garo Hills.

The deceased included Kresensia Mawrie (65) of Laitkor Rngi, East Khasi Hills; Krickwin Ch Marak (70) of Goanang, Tura; Monmaya Sangma (75) of Chehrupi, Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills; Tesmen Salahe (36) of Samasi, East Jaintia Hills; Ashutosh Kumar Singh (36) of Mission Compound, Jowai and Synshar Jyrwa (35) of Pynthorbah, Shillong.

Raj Bhavan now a COVID hotspot

As many as 25 positive cases have been reported from the highly-secure Raj Bhavan in the city.

Sources informed that the 25 cases have been reported over two weeks days with the first case reported on April 25. Most of the people who have tested positive are employed as support staff at Raj Bhavan.

It is learnt that four out of 25 positive patients are already hospitalised. There are eight minors who have tested positive.

The district administration had declared some parts of Raj Bhavan quarters as micro-containment areas.

A source revealed that the state government has been taking the situation lightly since the government departments are engaging with the Governor House on a daily basis and files are being shifted to and from the Raj Bhavan to various offices every day.