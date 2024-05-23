Thursday, May 23, 2024
‘Custodial death’: Assam cop placed under suspension; probe ordered

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, May 23: An Assam Police officer has been placed under suspension in the wake of alleged custodial death of a man detained in a mobile phone theft case in Lakhimpur district, official sources informed on Thursday.

An independent inquiry has been ordered in connection with the custodial death.

According to reports, the deceased, Arsabh Ali, fell ill and collapsed at the Khelmati police outpost in North Lakhimpur hours during his detention in the theft case, triggering widespread outrage among the residents of his village.

Reportedly, a section of enraged villagers assembled at the police outpost and pelted stones at the police personnel before the local authorities managed to pacify the irate mob.

Confirming the police officer’s suspension, Assam director general of police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, “Reference to the death in police custody at Khelmati outpost in North Lakhimpur, the in-charge of Khelmati outpost has been placed under suspension along with on duty sentry at time of incident.”

“Independent inquiry has been ordered by the additional SP Biswanath. Thirdly, all mandatory provisions of law and directions of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)/Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) are being followed,” the DGP said.

Besides, Singh said the deputy inspector general (DIG), northern range, has been directed to proceed to Khelmati immediately.

