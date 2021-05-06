People pan sudden lockdown

SHILLONG, May 5: Choc-a-block traffic, long queues outside ATMs and a mad rush to buy essential items gripped Shillong after the announcement of the five-day lockdown from 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The scene was chaotic in many parts of the city and physical distancing went for a toss.

“There should have been better planning weeks before with the Dorbar Shnong for ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour and asking people not to panic as locality shops would be open,” Thma U Rangli-Juki member Angela Rangad said.

Pointing out that the Chief Minister had just hours ago said the government would resort to micro containment and partial lockdown to not affect livelihoods, she said: “He was sending a wrong signal, indicating they do not have a pre-emptive plan in place. This is irresponsible.”

“Notifications in dribs and drabs with extra details given later causes confusion and fear… they should think through and give more holistic instructions,” she added.

Herbert Shabong, a resident of Nongthymmai said the sudden lockdown announcement is insane. “I had taken all the precautions and kept indoors as much as possible and today I am in the midst of this chaos to buy essentials for lasting the five days of lockdown.”

Avinash More, another resident said lockdown is a good step but the authorities should have given a day’s time to the people to buy essentials by following the COVID protocols. “We were already too late for a lockdown. I am wary of many cases that will emerge in five-seven days from today’s mad rush for essentials,” he said.

Sofiya Gurung said the handling of the second COVID-19 wave has been callous while Lorraine Lyngdoh said the government displayed its competence with the sudden lockdown announcement that led to chaos, exposing the people to infections. Malki resident Christopher Khongwir said the officials and ministers “invited” more COVID patients with the sudden decision. “And they blame us for not following protocols,” he said.

Abhi Lyngdoh said the panic buying could turn out to be a super spreader.

Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Phudmuri, Silvester Kurbah resented the sudden decision and said it was unacceptable. “The state government had clearly ruled out a total lockdown,” Kurbah recalled.

Stating that citizens were caught unawares, he said the government could have planned it properly and the rush could have been avoided.

“This overcrowding due to panic buying might lead to an explosion of COVID-19 cases. The government should have acted more responsibly,” he added.

A few had no complaints. “We don’t want a lockdown, but the rising COVID-19 cases made it inevitable. This will be a small sacrifice toward breaking the chain. We can get through this with discipline,” said Rishanskhem Nongkhlaw, emerging from a departmental store.