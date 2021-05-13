Shillong roads look deserted after revised lockdown guidelines

By Bureau
Deserted Keating Road in Shillong under lockdown on Thursday. ST photo by Sanjib.

SHILLONG, May 13: All the busy roads in Shillong such as Keating Road stood deserted today following  a notification issued by the East Khasi Hills (EKH) district administration that all shops should close by 5pm except medicine shops and petrol pumps from with effect from today  until further order.

The directive was issued due to steep rises of COVID-19 cases in the district on Thursday.  The EKH has been worst hit by the COVID19 pandemic amongst all the districts in the state.

