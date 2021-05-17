Oxygen generation plant installed at Shillong CH

SHILLONG, May 16: An oxygen generation plant with a capacity to produce 270 Litres Per Minute (LPM) has been installed at Shillong Civil Hospital. The plant, which can support 25 beds with high flow oxygen, will be operational from Monday.

Oxygen generators for Tura, Jowai and Nongpoh would be made functional by next month.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inspected the installation work at the hospital. He also held a review meeting at the hospital and thanked the doctors, nurses and staffs for their dedicated and concerted services towards the citizens of the state.

Sangma informed that all efforts are being made by the government and the district administration to ensure management and control measures amid rising cases of COVID-19.

Regarding treatment facilities, the chief minister said that all districts have dedicated COVID management system and community quarantine centres would be set up in all districts to cater to asymptomatic cases which do not need medical attention.

Work on two prefab hospitals to start soon

The Meghalaya Government has issued work orders for setting up of two 100-bed prefabricated negative pressure COVID-19 facilities — one each in Shillong and Tura.

Sangma informed that the construction work would begin shortly and the government expects the setup to be ready by July. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on Saturday. “These prefab structures will be similar to the one at Umling,” a source informed.

It may be mentioned that many including Opposition MLAs have asked the government to strengthen the healthcare facilities in all the districts rather than constructing a prefab infrastructure in the state capital.

As per the proposal, the selected site must be an open space. A 100-bed facility requires around 15,000 sq ft, a 50-bed facility needs around 8,000 sq ft while a 20-bed facility can be set up in a 3,000 sq ft area.

The water requirement will be 45,000 litres per day for 100 beds as recommended by Indian standards. The sources said the power requirement will be 1500 kWh per year.

According to the sources, standby generators should be provided for power backup facility for 24 hours.

The other facilities required include sewage system nearby, availability of grey water and black water draining system within 100 feet of hospital premises, mechanism to dispose biomedical waste.

The site should be reasonably free from undue noise, smoke, dust, foul odour and within the boundary of a safe and secure area. There should also be accessibility for ambulances and vehicles.

Also, there should be an optical fibre connection within 100 feet of the premises. There should not be trees nearby as they could affect the movement of cranes to set up the hospital facility.

City to get more corona care centres

Health Minister AL Hek and his team on Sunday inspected the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara which is being converted into a corona care centre.

“There are around 20 beds with 10 oxygen units. The beds as well as food will be provided by the Gurdwara Committee,” Hek said.

He thanked everyone who is coming forward to assist the government in this crisis.

It was learnt a technical team of the department would inspect the Talent Club premises as the government is planning to convert the site into a Corona care centre.

Hek will inspect the Cantonment School on Monday along with Deputy Commissioner and CEO of Shillong Cantonment Board.

“If the place is found suitable, we will convert it into a Corona care centre,” he added.