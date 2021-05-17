Vax fear unfounded, asserts Health dept

SHILLONG, May 16: With vaccine hesitancy proving to be a huge stumbling block in Meghalaya, the Health department is now planning to address the concerns of healthcare workers over the efficacy and negative effects of the COVID-19 vaccine by conducting trainings and spreading awareness.

“We have ascertained the reason behind vaccine hesitancy among healthcare workers. We are going to provide training to the staff,” Principal Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar said on Sunday.

He revealed that the department had conducted a survey to understand why healthcare workers in the state were reluctant to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Kumar, the survey has revealed one major misconception nurtured by healthcare workers that if one takes the vaccine it would lead to problems during future pregnancies.

“It is completely wrong. Many gynecologists have rebutted the concerns. The vaccine is absolutely safe and does not affect pregnancy,” he added.

Kumar reiterated that pregnant women and lactating mothers are currently not advised to take the vaccine as per the government order. “However, several doctors have advised vaccination of pregnant and lactating mothers saying that they also need protection. We will address this concern once we have clarity,” Kumar said.

People are collecting information from WhatsApp and Facebook and other social media which are completely unauthentic and getting concerned about negative effects of vaccine, Kumar said, while adding, “We need to trust information coming only from reliable sources like World Health Organization or National Health Mission. People should not believe in information generated through social media which are not verified. These are just forwards.”

“Everyone should understand that a COVID positive patient’s condition may turn serious if he/she has not taken the vaccine. Most of the fatalities are those who have not taken the vaccine,” he said.

He added that people need to realise they are potentially creating problems for the community by not taking the vaccine since it will be difficult to achieve herd community.

“We will be safe only if we take the vaccine. If everyone goes to the hospital then where are oxygen beds? Already hospital beds are getting filled up. So, prevention is the best thing,” Kumar said.

“Many countries are using vaccination as a strategy to save people’s lives from the pandemic,” he added.