COVID situation in Assam to improve in 15 days: Himanta

GUWAHATI, May 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the COVID situation in the state would improve in the next 15 days if all the districts astutely adhere to the preventive measures prescribed by the government.

“Assam’s COVID positivity rate is currently hovering around 6 percent ….so if this trend continues, then in the next 15 days, the COVID situation will improve considerably. But people will have to strictly abide by curfew, adhere to the COVID protocols and vaccinate themselves in accordance with their availability,” Sarma told reporters after visiting the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta on Thursday.

Sarma also ruled out the possibility of a total lockdown in the state as many restrictions, including the ban on inter-district movement from Friday for 15 days, are in place.

“In a way, a (partial) lockdown is in place. Even if a total lockdown is declared, we have to give some relaxation to people to procure their essentials. But what is needed now is to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” he said.

Later, addressing reporters here, the chief minister appealed to the people of the state to make the COVID vaccination drive a mass movement by financially contributing to the vaccination drive.

Sarma said that though the government has the funds for the vaccination, I urge people to join the mass vaccination movement and take an opportunity to feel satisfied by helping another person get vaccinated,” he said.

He said that 35 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in the state.