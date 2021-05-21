Irrepressible surge: State registers 1,183 fresh cases

SHILLONG, May 20: For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck Meghalaya on April 13, 2020, the state has registered over 1,000 cases in a single day. The new high of 1,183 COVID-19 cases has propelled the active tally in the state past the 6,000-mark and now stands at 6,447.

10 more people succumbed to COVID-19 taking the total number of fatalities from the infection to 389. The only positive development of the day was 465 recoveries which takes the total number of recoveries to 20,061. The confirmed number of cases in the state is 26,927.

DHS (MI), Dr Aman War informed that six deaths occurred in East Khasi Hills, while one death each was reported from West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, North Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.

According to Dr War, out of the 1,183 cases, 656 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 265 in Ri Bhoi, 90 in West Garo Hills, 53 in West Jaintia Hills, 26 each in South West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, 17 each in East Jaintia Hills, North Garo Hills and South Garo Hills, nine in East Garo Hills and seven in South West Khasi Hills.

Easy Khasi Hills accounts for the lion’s share of the active cases with 3,755 as on Thursday.

260 recoveries were reported in East Khasi Hills, 130 in Ri Bhoi, 19 in West Garo Hills, 18 in West Jaintia Hills, 11 in West Khasi Hills, 10 in East Jaintia Hills, seven in East Garo Hills, four in South West Garo Hills, three in South Garo Hills, two in South West Khasi Hills and one in North Garo Hills.