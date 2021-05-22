Centre paves way for scientific mining of coal in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, May 21: The Union Ministry of Coal has set the ball rolling for scientific mining of coal in Meghalaya by approving five mining applications submitted by the state government.

The approved applications are in the name of Shainingstar Khardewsaw, Marbiangbor Nongsiej, Erantis Sympli and Sajay Laloo (all West Khasi Hills) and Teilang Pde (South West Khasi Hills).

A senior official on Friday informed that the approval is only for the first stage – carrying out exploration and other exercise.

According to the official, the five miners whose applications have been approved have to explore the availability of coal following which they have to prepare the mining plan.

“They will also need to obtain the environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,” the official said.

The miners will also have to get prior approval from the Union Ministry of Coal after which the mining lease would be issued. “It is going to be a long process,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the five coal miners have lauded the NPP-led MDA Government for initiating scientific coal mining in the state.

“The ban on the coal mining will come to an end and scientific mining of coal will begin in Meghalaya,” they said.

“We are confident to that the legalised coal trade in Meghalaya would be able to support a very large number of households especially in the rural areas,” they said, while pointing out that the state economy had taken a severe beating due to the ban on coal mining.