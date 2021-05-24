Religious heads pitch in for jab

SHILLONG, May 23: The government has received a shot in the arm for the COVID vaccination drive with representatives of different religions and groups coming forward to encourage the people to take the jab.

The support of the religious groups and institutions would surely embolden the Meghalaya government to go for aggressive vaccination as till now many people including several health workers in the state are hesitant about the safety of the vaccination.

Barnabas Nongbah, the general secretary of the city’s Catholic Association said the church has been asking everyone to get vaccinated without any hesitation.

“These are modern medicines with a lot of protection,” he told The Shillong Times, adding that the younger people of the state are willing to take the jab and the government needs to ensure adequate stock of vaccines for them.

Secretary of the Laitumkhrah Presbyterian Church, SJ Laloo echoed Nongbah.

“We had organised two vaccination camps where the faithful above 45 years of age were vaccinated in collaboration with the DMHO. We are planning a similar camp for the faithful under 45 years,” he said.

JL Das, general secretary of Central Puja Committee, aired similar views.

He said East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo has already formed a committee comprising representatives of different faiths to encourage people to come forward for vaccination. “We are extending all our assistance and encouraging everyone to go for vaccination,” he said.

The DC said community and religious leaders have been incorporated as members of the District Task Force on COVID Vaccination and the administration had sought their support for dispelling doubts and fears about the vaccination.

“Many have come forward to speak up on the benefits and to encourage others,” she said, outlining the district administration’s special awareness drives on the vaccination with the churches, mosques, temples and other places of worship.

Phulbari lawmaker SG Esmatur Mominin said he was doing his best to encourage everyone in the state, particularly the voters of his constituency consisting of a sizeable Muslim population, to take the jab as vaccination of the masses is the need of the hour.

He also said he had held a meeting in Chibinang recently where he had asked the village leaders to come for vaccination besides encouraging others to take the jab too.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council has also appealed to the people to come forward for vaccination.

KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne said a vaccination drive was conducted on the council premises last month. He also said the traditional heads are on the job to make the people aware of the importance of vaccination.

He added that most of the MDCs have taken the jab in their respective constituencies with the intent of motivating their voters and supporters to go for vaccination.a