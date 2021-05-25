Older people more sceptical, youths go all out for vax

SHILLONG, May 24: The COVID-19 vaccination has thrown up a contrasting picture in Meghalaya.

While there is a huge excitement among people aged 18-44 years to get vaccinated, the enthusiasm has dipped among those aged above 45 years.

People above 18 years are going all out to ensure they get vaccinated. This was evident from the fact that the slots for vaccination on the CoWIN portal and Arogya Setu app were booked within minutes of their opening on Sunday and even last week. On the other hand, the number of beneficiaries, aged above 45 years and coming forward for vaccination, has dipped in the last couple of days.

Asked if the government has any plans to use the vaccines, meant for the 45 above beneficiaries, for the younger people, an official from the Health department said the vaccines are also meant for the second dose and for health and frontline workers.

“This is from Government of India allocation and there are strict directions with regard to the vaccines usage,” the official added.

Currently, the state has around 85,000 doses for vaccinating people aged above 45 years and around 13,000 doses for the vaccination of people aged 18-44 years.

Despite the COVID-19 cases increasing exponentially in the state, people above 60 years are reluctant to come forward for the jab. The hesitancy was evident on Saturday in East Khasi Hills, the state’s COVID hotspot.

As per official figures, 153 people in the 45-59 age group were administered the first dose on Saturday while only 46 people above 60 years had come out to take the shot. No vaccine was administered to the 45-plus category on Sunday. There was an improvement on Monday with 1,049 citizens above 45 years being vaccinated.

The 18-44 age group, on the other hand, recorded 100 per cent turnout on Saturday and Sunday.

The turnout on Monday, however, dipped to 87.4%. Out of 3,200 vaccination slots available and booked on Monday, 2797 beneficiaries turned up to take the jab.