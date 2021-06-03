Pala sceptical of coal probe

SHILLONG, June 2: Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent H. Pala on Wednesday said the NPP-led MDA government will never constitute an independent inquiry into the illegal mining and transportation of coal because of its involvement in such activities.

“How will the government constitute a probe when they are themselves behind this racket? An inquiry will make the people in the government lose whatever share they are receiving from the illegalities taking place openly,” he said.

Pala said he has been observing police collecting money from trucks transporting coal whenever he travels on the national highway to and from home in Jaintia Hills. The illegal collection has been taking place at various check gates at Byrnihat, Shillong Bypass, Jowai Bypass and up to Ratacherra, he added.

The police manning the check gates are supposed to prevent the entry of illegal migrants besides making people undergo COVID-19 test, he said.

“There are three gates on the Shillong Bypass for checking vehicles transporting agricultural produce, transporting of cattle and coal-laden trucks. The police are looting from all the vehicles plying through these check gates,” Pala alleged.

He said that if the government is setting an example by engaging in illegal activities, then every citizen will be involved in all kinds of illegalities.

The MP said he has received information that the government has allowed 80 coke factories to come up under Elaka Sutnga and Nongkhlieh in East Jaintia Hills district. “We know that the main raw material for these coke factories is coal. How will these coke factories get the supply of coal? The government is not concerned about pollution and the environment since they are benefitting from this,” Pala said.

He further said the people in the government are happy with the money they are getting from non-tribal traders.

“The owners of these coke factors may be local people. But the real people behind these coke factories are outside the state,” he said.

Reacting to the latest mine tragedy in East Jaintia Hills, he said some people are pursuing such illegal activities as they are in a state of desperation.

“The situation has compelled the people to engage themselves in such illegalities. We are aware that the livelihood of the people has come to a standstill due to this pandemic,” Pala said.

He advised the government to carry out awareness at the level of the deputy commissioner on the present status of coal mining in the state.

“There should be some awareness on how people can apply for a mining lease. The people on the ground are not aware of the new mining rules and regulations the government came up with,” the Shillong MP said.

He felt the recent reports in the media gave people the impression that mining in the state has been allowed again.

“The misinformation can be checked if the government carries out an awareness to inform the people at the grassroots level on the status of coal mining in the state,” he added.