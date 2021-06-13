Two infants succumb to COVID

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 12: Meghalaya on Saturday recorded an unfortunate chapter in its already sore journey of battling the pandemic as a month-old infant succumbed to COVID-19 at Mawlyngbna in East Khasi Hills.
According to a bulletin of the Health department, the parent/guardian refused to admit the baby to a city hospital despite the COVID-19 test results coming out as positive.
The baby had tested positive on June 8 and died the next day.
In a bizarrely similar incident, another infant also died of COVID-19 in Beparipara, Mahendraganj, South West Garo Hills, on May 25, according to official data. The baby had tested positive on May 24 at a hospital in Tura and was referred to Ampati Civil Hospital. However, the infant was taken home instead.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.