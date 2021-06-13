Two infants succumb to COVID

SHILLONG, June 12: Meghalaya on Saturday recorded an unfortunate chapter in its already sore journey of battling the pandemic as a month-old infant succumbed to COVID-19 at Mawlyngbna in East Khasi Hills.

According to a bulletin of the Health department, the parent/guardian refused to admit the baby to a city hospital despite the COVID-19 test results coming out as positive.

The baby had tested positive on June 8 and died the next day.

In a bizarrely similar incident, another infant also died of COVID-19 in Beparipara, Mahendraganj, South West Garo Hills, on May 25, according to official data. The baby had tested positive on May 24 at a hospital in Tura and was referred to Ampati Civil Hospital. However, the infant was taken home instead.