Director Kate Herron reveals what drew her to ‘Loki’

Mumbai, June 18 : Director Kate Herron has opened up about what drew her to the story of “Loki”, the God of Mischief. She says when she first got the script it was a really big, ambitious sci-fi story. In disguise, however, it had another story going on.

“What I really loved about the story when I first got the script was that it was this really big, ambitious sci-fi story. But, in disguise, it had another story going on. That’s definitely what drew me in,” Herron said.

She added Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, has one of the best arcs as a character across the marvel Cinematic Universe.

“In terms of Loki, what a treat because he has had one of the best arcs, I think, across the MCU, and we’ve seen him change so much over a decade. The exciting thing as a storyteller was to go back to where we see the him in ‘Avengers’, and he is a completely different guy to the person that we have seen in the recent movies,” she said.

Herron added: “What really excited me was that he still has all this road to travel.”

“Loki” also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. It airs on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. (IANS)