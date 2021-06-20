Healing Touch

The American funk and jazz musician Roy Ayers once said, “The true beauty of music is that it connects people. It carries a message, and we, the musicians, are the messengers.”

What he said captures the spirit of music. Good days or bad, we cannot imagine life without music. It transcends borders and brings people together.

From cave paintings depicting humankind’s rhythmic hunting of animals and the world’s oldest musical instrument – the famous Divje Babe flute (or the Neanderthal flute) to modern instruments, our relationship with music has travelled a long way.

With World Music Day looming around the corner, Sunday Shillong explores the origins and purpose of this day.

Conception of the day

Also known as the Fête de la Musique, this day was first observed in 1982 in Paris. Since then, artists from all over the world have come together to spread the message of love on June 21 every year.

June 21 marks the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere, the longest day of the year. Traditionally, solstices are celebrated as the spirit of the holiday takes over with various festivities or events. We celebrate World Music Day to mark the summer solstice.

Credit goes to Jack Lang, then Minister of Culture of France, who conceived an all-day public music festival together with composer Maurice Fleuret in October 1981. They reached this decision after realising that most children in France showed an affinity towards music.

Their idea was an instant hit. The following year, the people of France thronged the streets in a celebratory mood.

Another theory states American musician Joel Cohen had already proposed the idea for a World Music Day in the 1970s.

Gradually, other nations adopted this. Musicians play their instruments on the streets, parks, stations and stadiums. Rather than monetary benefit, they come together for fun and entertainment.

Purpose of World Music Day

Having a day dedicated to music has a singular purpose – to promote music.

First, by encouraging musicians, whether professional or amateur, to perform in public spaces. This guarantees recognition too. Second, it is a no-judgement space for all genres of music. Third, people from all walks of life attend free concerts which help musicians gain visibility.

To say that this has been successful is an understatement. June 21 is now celebrated across 130 nations, including India.

Why Music Matters

Research has shown that music affects our physical and mental well-being, lessens pain, reduces depression and anxiety.

Over the years, music therapy has become increasingly popular, used to treat many physical, social and cognitive problems.

Other studies have also shown the following results: music helps relax the brain and body; is vital for our spiritual growth; boosts the mood; and acts as a creative, often cathartic outlet.

The COVID-19 crisis has proven this further; 2020 saw musicians take to their social media pages. Even if it did not help them earn, it helped people to cope with the COVID blues. They held online concerts via Zoom sessions, as musicians improvised in their home studios. For all we know, the present situation may change the face of the independent music scene.

A health-related article on music and pandemic said more than 80% of the people preferred listening to music to streaming sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime last year alone. Statements such as “music helped me stay sane”, “helped me cope with loneliness” and “increased my productivity” show why music is the need of the hour.