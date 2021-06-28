Red Fort violence case: Gurjot Singh arrested from Punjab

Delhi : In a major breakthrough in the January 26 Red Fort violence and flag hoisting case, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday said that it has arrested absconding accused Gurjot Singh, who carried a reward of Rs one lakh oh his head.

A Special Cell official said that the police arrested Gurjot Singh from Amritsar in Punjab.

The official said that Singh was wanted in connection with the Red Fort Flag hoisting case.

Police had declared a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

On January 26, during the farmers protest several people had clashed with the police while many entered the Red fort and had also hoisted a flag there. (IANS)