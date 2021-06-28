Red Fort violence case: Gurjot Singh arrested from Punjab

NATIONAL
By Agencies

Delhi : In a major breakthrough in the January 26 Red Fort violence and flag hoisting case, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday said that it has arrested absconding accused Gurjot Singh, who carried a reward of Rs one lakh oh his head.

A Special Cell official said that the police arrested Gurjot Singh from Amritsar in Punjab.

The official said that Singh was wanted in connection with the Red Fort Flag hoisting case.

Police had declared a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

On January 26, during the farmers protest several people had clashed with the police while many entered the Red fort and had also hoisted a flag there. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.