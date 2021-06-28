Minor fire at Delhi’s AIIMS, no injuries reported

NEW DELHI, June 28: A minor fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here in the early hours of Monday which was brought under control quickly. No casualty or injuries were reported.

According to the fire officials, a call was reported around 5.15 a.m. from the casualty area of the hospital, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control soon, said the fire officials.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP South Delhi said that sparking and smoke was observed in a Dummy room of the AIIMS Hospital near the casualty area.

All the patients from the vicinity were evacuated and rescued from the affected areas, he said.

Thakur said that the situation is now normal and under control and there is neither any casualty nor any injury to any person.

“Casualty has been reopened for patients,” he said, adding that investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of fire.