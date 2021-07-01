House panel seeks report on coke factories in EJH

SHILLONG, June 30: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment has sought a report from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) on the proliferation of coke factories in East Jaintia Hills. The committee sought the report following an inspection of coke factories at Umpleng, Nongjri and Soo Kilo on Tuesday. The inspection was based on the complaint lodged by the Environment Co-ordination Committee (ECC) of Sutnga Elaka over the establishment of a large number of illegal coke factories in the area. The ECC had urged the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner to shut all coke factories operating in areas falling under Elaka Sutnga, terming them as illegal. The inspection was led by Chairman of the Committee and Mawphlang MLA, SK Sunn. Others members of the Committee included Mawsynram MLA Himalaya M Shangpliang, Ampati MLA Miani D Shira, (Contd on P-9) House panel seeks report… (Contd from P-1) Rambrai-Jyrngam MLA Kimfa S Marbaniang and Umroi MLA George B. Lyngdoh. East Jaintia Hills DC Ethelbert Kharmalki, MSPCB officials and members of the Elaka Sutnga ECC were also present during the inspection.