Over 1,000 affected by monsoon rains in last 24 hrs: Kyrmen

SHILLONG, July 1: The monsoon rains in the last 24 hours have affected major parts of the state triggering landslides and even damaging properties of some residents.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla, on Thursday, informed that in the last 24 hours there have been reports of landslides and flashflood in Baghmara and Gasuapara of South Garo Hills besides heavy rain in Mawkyrwat.

In South West Khasi Hills, residents numbering a thousand were affected due to the onslaught of monsoon while 22 persons were affected in South Garo Hills which include one person who was injured. Besides, three houses were partially damaged in South Garo Hills and a wooden bridge was also destroyed during the rain and flash floods.

The minister urged the people to be alert even as he added that the department acts on the basis of feedback received from the DCs and then deploys SDRF.