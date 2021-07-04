Hek ineligible for BJP presidentship: Mawrie

SHILLONG, July 3: As the clamour within the State BJP gets louder for a change in organisational leadership, State president Ernest Mawrie has brushed aside any such possibility of Health minister A L Hek replacing him since the convention of the party is one-man-one-post makes him ineligible.

He also issued stern warning to those propping up Hek that disciplinary action will be initiated against them.

“Let me clarify in BJP we always insist on one man one post and being an MLA and a Minister he has a lot of responsibility and there is no such case that being a minister that he will also run the organisation. This is next to impossible,” he told The Shillong Times on Saturday.

The State BJP president alleged that is the members of the dissident group who are instigating and encouraging Hek.

“May be Bah Hek also wants the post himself, but in BJP this is the process that he being a Minister will hold his office as a minister and there is no double post,” he added.

He further said that members of the dissident group have just joined the party for their own benefit but they should also know about the party principle of one man one post.

Pointed out that Hek has maintained that he will have to accept the decision of the central leadership, if he is asked to take up the post of the State BJP chief, Mawrie said, “That is his personal statement but I am talking on party lines”.

Informing that they have noticed the statements of the dissident groups in the media, Mawrie said, “We have already traced out who are these dissident group and the party will definitely take action against them”.

He said that will follow the process as the central leadership has given direction that they cannot simply go to the press and speak whatever they want and there are limitations.

“We have already received complaints from the senior member of the party with their names and we will sit with office bearers, disciplinary committee and action will be taken against them,” he added.

It may be mentioned that a section of state BJP leaders have rallied behind Hek to don the state party president’s hat. On the other hand, Hek, who is seen as the most prominent face of the saffron party in Meghalaya, had expressed his desire to lead the party if given the responsibility.

Some BJP leaders said on the condition of anonymity that they have been demanding a change of guard so that a credible face can lead the party into the Assembly elections in 2023.

Observers say that although the demand for change is still at its early stage, the BJP central leadership must take a call before the dissidence assumes a virulent shape and well before the next election.