News Capsule

Prohibition

The sale of tobacco products to people below 18 years as well as smoking in public places has been prohibited in West Jaintia Hills. A statement issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare said, “No person shall sell, offer for sale or permit sale of cigarettes or any tobacco products to a person below 18 years of age. No sale of any tobacco within a radius of 100 yards of any educational institutions.” The department has also warned that a penalty of up to Rs 200 will be imposed if the directive is violated.

Treatment

West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner has informed that treatment at Corona Care Centre for category A&B will be provided free of cost as per government guidelines. Food will also be provided to the patients, according to the statement.

Holiday

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner has informed that all state government offices, revenue, judicial court and educational institutes in the district will be shut on July 19 on account of Sein Raij Tuber Behdeinkhlam festival.