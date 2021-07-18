‘3rd COVID wave unlikely’

SHILLONG, July 17: P. Bhattacharya, the director of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences said there is unlikely to be a third wave of COVID-19.

But positive cases will keep on waxing and waning, he felt.

“The third wave may not happen. There will be more cases of COVID infections if people do not take precautions, less if they do,” he said.

Stating that NEIGRIHMS is not taking any chances and preparations are in full swing, Dr Bhattacharya said: “COVID cases have dropped but there is still a steady flow. We may not see a huge spike but the number of cases may keep going up and down.”

He said the institute has oxygen tanks, ICU beds and trained manpower in place to face the anticipated third wave.

“Our doctors and nurses are more confident of handling a mass health crisis than before with the system in place,” he added.

Dr Bhattacharya thanked the elected representatives of the people for appreciating the treatment for COVID at NEIGRIHMS. “The feedback has made us confident of meeting the expectations,” he said.

Dr Bhattacharya advised people to keep wearing a mask to keep the virus at bay.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases once again shot up in Meghalaya on Saturday with more than 500 cases being reported and eight new fatalities.

The state on Saturday reported 507 new cases including 11 in East Garo Hills, six in East Jaintia Hills, 195 in East Khasi Hills, 17 in North Garo Hills, 73 in Ri Bhoi, seven in South Garo Hills, five in South West Garo Hills, 16 in South West Khasi Hills, 126 in West Garo Hills, 41 in West Jaintia Hills and 10 in West Khasi Hills.

The number of recoveries improved on Saturday with as many as 585 patients recovering from the virus which include 12 in East Garo Hills, 16 in East Jaintia Hills, 244 in East Khasi Hills, five in North Garo Hills, 168 in Ri Bhoi, 11 in South Garo Hills, five in South West Garo Hills, 14 in South West Khasi Hills, 63 in West Garo Hills, 20 in West Jaintia Hills and 27 in West Khasi Hills.

The eight deaths reported on Saturday include one each in East Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills, three in East Khasi Hills and two in West Garo Hills.

Meghalaya as on Saturday had 4080 active cases including 1137 in East Khasi Hills district, 875 in West Garo Hills, 617 in Ri Bhoi and 500 in West Jaintia Hills.