Taskforce in WKH reviews COVID-19 situation

NONGSTOIN, July 19: The West Khasi Hills District Level Task Force on COVID-19 deliberated over the vaccination coverage in the district, infection and death rates etc., and took stock of the overall COVID situation in West Khasi Hills in a meeting here on Monday.

Chaired by the Deputy Commissioner T Lyngwa, the meeting also discussed at length on the rescue mission, wherein the DM&HO of West Khasi Hills, Dr S Lyngdoh, expressed the need to revive sectoral meeting between medical officers and the Child Development Project Officers to track pregnant women who are due for delivery to facilitate proper medication and early detection and thus protect both mother and child from anemia and other diseases.

Dr R Laloo, District Immunisation Officer, West Khasi Hills, informed that 21 villages in the district have achieved 100 per cent vaccination for people falling in the category of 45 years and above, while three villages have achieved 100 per cent vaccination for population above 18 years.

Addressing the attendants, Deputy Commissioner T Lyngwa said, “Misinformation spreads like wildfire where efforts of the government functionaries get defeated.”