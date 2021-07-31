KSU launches ILP movement

SHILLONG, July 30: Following the snub by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has now launched a public movement to pressurise the Union Government for early implementation of the Inner Line Permit (IL) regulation in the state.

The public movement began with wall paintings and graffiti appearing in several parts of the city and the state with messages like “We want ILP” and “No ILP No Rest” in Khasi and English.

KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar confirmed that the Union has started its movement on the demand for ILP in the state and reiterated their demand for implementation of the permit system in the state.

“We expect that the Union Government would listen to the voice of the people,” Marngar said, maintaining that the Union would continue its struggle till their demands are fulfilled.