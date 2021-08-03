Andhra announces Rs 30L cash reward to Sindhu

AMARAVATI, Aug 3 : Andhra Pradesh government announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh to badminton superstar P.V. Sindhu, recognising her bronze medal winning feat in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to extend the cash award late on Monday night as part of the state sports policy.

The policy offers a cash reward of Rs 75 lakh to gold medal winners, Rs 50 lakh for silver medal and Rs 30 lakh for bronze medal.

The Chief Minister had given a cash incentive of Rs 5 lakh to each of the three sportspersons, Sindhu, R. Satwiksairaj and women’s hockey player Rajani Etimarpu before they left for the Japanese capital.

During that time, the Chief Minister also gave a copy of the government order allocating two acre land to Sindhu to set up a badminton academy in the port city Visakhapatnam.

Sindhu is an employee of the Andhra Pradesh government. After her Rio Olympics exploits in 2016, former AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu gave her a job of deputy collector.

Coming to the cash incentive, Rs 30 lakh doled out now by the current AP government pales in comparison to the cash incentives she received after winning a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics.

Back then, the Telangana government handed out an incentive of Rs 5 crore to Sindhu while the AP government gave Rs 3 crore and a plum government job as well.