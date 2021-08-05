Rs 252.65-cr central funds for ADCs

Shillong, Aug 4: The Centre will soon release Rs 252.65 crore for the state’s three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) following the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission.

Announcing this on Wednesday, KHADC chairman, Pyniaid Sing Syiem told reporters that the Council will receive Rs 135 crore – Rs 81 crore under tied grant and Rs 54 crore under untied grant.

The remaining amount of Rs 117.65 crore will go to GHADC and JHADC.

“The funds are for the 2021-2022 fiscal, meant for the Rural Local Bodies and the Local Government which also include the three ADCs. The amount is expected to be released to the state government within this week,” Syiem said.

He said the funds are for strengthening the overall functioning of the ADCs.

“I am happy that the order to release the funds was issued within two weeks after my meeting with Union Minister Anurag Thakur,” Syiem said.

Thakur was then the Union Minister of State for Finance. After last month’s overhaul of the Union Cabinet, he was appointed as the Information & Broadcasting Minister.

Syiem had on July 2 approached the Centre to find out ways and means to increase the KHADC’s revenue. He cited its financial crisis and sought an allocation of Rs 25 crore from the Centre’s revenue deficit budget.