Assam issues new SOPs as COVID scene improves across districts

GUWAHATI, August 9: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a revised and consolidated directive, marginally reducing curfew time from Tuesday amid considerable improvement in the COVID-19 situation across the state.

According to the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued through a directive by ASDMA on Monday, partial curfew in all districts of Assam will be clamped from 6pm to 5am with effect from August 10 until further orders.

“All shops, business establishments, workplaces, hotels/restaurants, showrooms, vegetable and fruit markets, etc will remain open till 5pm,” the ASDMA order stated.

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, shall continue to provide quality virtual options as physical classes remain suspended.

“All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended. However, movement of goods shall continue,” it stated.

Other restrictions/rules such as gatherings of upto 10 persons in marriage functions, funeral and other rituals, mandatory wearing of masks in public places, odd-even formula for plying of vehicles shall continue to remain in force.

“Further, restrictions on inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts, need-based conduct of offline classes in some premier institutions, graded re-opening of religious places and state protected monuments and sites, etc. will be comprehensively reviewed depending on the progression of reduction in case load,” the ASDMA order stated.