Vax hesitancy: HC directs action against rumour-mongers

SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Division Bench of the High Court of Meghalaya has taken note of the fact that some persons were spreading rumours on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines using various social media platforms.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, the Division Bench ordered that the status report filed on behalf of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, be kept on record.

Upon perusing the same the Court said that it does not reveal any step taken by Meghalaya Police in order to specifically identify and book those persons who are responsible for spreading false rumours using various social media platforms with regard to the efficacy of the vaccines, in order to create an element of fear psychosis in the society, which is one of the primary reasons for vaccine hesitancy in Meghalaya.

The Court said that while it appreciates the steps taken by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, it cannot allow the rumour-mongers to go scot-free.

“They can be easily apprehended by the Meghalaya Police (provided it has the will to do so), since all of them are invariably using various social media platforms, thereby leaving an electronic trail,” the Court order said.

The Court also requested the Advocate General to take serious note of this matter and apprise the Court of the steps taken by the Meghalaya Police in this regard on the next date of hearing on August 17.

“It appears that the report of the Secretaries of the District Legal Services Authorities, in terms of its judgment and order dated 23rd June, 2021, is not yet ready and therefore, the Court extends the time till the next date of hearing,” the order said.