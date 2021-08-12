Bumrah makes a return into Top-10 list of ICC Test rankings

London, Aug 11: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made an entry into the top-10 of the ICC Test rankings for bowlers after his nine-wicket haul in the first Test against England, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who held a career-high third position in September 2019, jumped 10 spots to sit at ninth place with 760 rating points. He gained 77 points after the first Test against England at Trent Bridge. It is the first time Bumrah has been in the top 10 after late March. He is now sandwiched between Stuart Broad (eighth place) and Mitchell Starc (10th place).

England pacer James Anderson climbed one spot to seventh on the rankings at the expense of his bowling partner Broad. Ollie Robinson (up 22 places to 46th) of England and Shardul Thakur (up 19 places to 55th) of India have also moved up in the latest men’s weekly rankings update carried out every Wednesday.

England captain Joe Root has overtaken his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to be placed at fourth position in the batters’ list after his Player-of-the-Match performance of 64 and 109 earned him 49 rating points.

Ravindra Jadeja also moved to outright second on the all-rounder rankings with 377 rating points, seven more than Ben Stokes. (IANS)