Shakib, Stafanie named ICC players of the month

Dubai, Aug 11: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and West Indies women’s team captain Stafanie Taylor were voted as ICC Player of the Month for July 2021 in men’s and women’s categories respectively on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh all-rounder starred in his side’s series wins against Zimbabwe – scoring 145 runs and picking eight wickets in the ODIs. He followed that up with three wickets in T20Is at an economy of 7. He also picked five wickets in the one-off Test – with a spell of 4/82 in the first innings – as Bangladesh won by 220 runs. He is also the top all-rounder in ICC Men’s T20 Rankings.

Taylor was the standout performer for West Indies in the limited-overs series against Pakistan.

She was nominated for the award alongside teammate Hayley Matthews and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana, but her all-round performance in the series helped her claim the most votes. (IANS)