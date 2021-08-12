Lovlina gets grand welcome on homecoming; vows to bag gold at Paris Olympics

GUWAHATI, August 12: Olympic medalist and ace pugilist from Assam, Lovlina Borgohain on Thursday regretted that she could not bring a gold medal from Tokyo but pledged to bring the same from the Games at Paris three years from now.

In an emotional, impromptu speech at the ceremonial felicitation function at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here, a down-to-earth, humble Lovlina “apologised” to the people of Assam for not being able to make it to the top of the podium.

“But I am happy that with the blessings and prayers of the people of Assam, I could win a bronze medal,” she said, thanking the people of the state and her parents for backing her through thick and thin.

The 23-year-old from a nondescript village, Baromukhia in Golaghat district, also spoke about several budding sportspersons in Assam and other states of the Northeast, who have all the talent but need a platform to showcase it and excel, like her, at the highest level.

“I want more youths from Assam…more players from rural areas to make sports a career…make India proud. I thank the state government for setting up sports centres and planning to make the state a sports hub, which will be possible if the talented youths in the villages are scouted and groomed,” Lovlina said, adding that she would also make an effort that more players come up from the state.

She also had a piece of advice for parents. “Parents should always inspire and back their wards to take up sports as careers.”

Recalling her journey from her village to the Olympic podium, Lovlina said that she had always aimed to make it big at the Games. “I never broke down during the journey…but was resolute,” she said.

Lovlina also thanked the Assam Boxing Association and the government for hosting world boxing events in Assam, which, she said, has inspired many to take up boxing.

Towards the end of her speech, she paused for some seconds, trying to add a few more words before leaving the dais. “I would like to add here that I am not very good at speaking in public forums…but will say more through action in the ring,” a candid Lovlina expressed, to a warm applause at the auditorium.

Earlier, she was felicitated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with a cheleng sador, muga shawl, xorai, japi, citation and a cheque for Rs one crore.

The ace pugilist, the first Assamese to win an Olympic medal, landed at the LGBI Airport here around 9.20am on Thursday to a grand welcome, as the red carpet was rolled and cultural troupes performed Bihu.