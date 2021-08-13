Cash boost for tackling vax hesitancy

SHILLONG, Aug 12: The state government is weighing the proposal of the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH) for financially empowering the Dorbar Shnong and the traditional heads in the rural areas to deal with COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

“The file is now under process and some kind of notification is being prepared,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, also Minister for Health, told The Shillong Times from New Delhi on Thursday.

He said the state government is seriously examining the proposal and that one of the first steps to deal with hesitancy is to provide up to Rs 5 lakh to 100 villages that have achieved total vaccination.

“The first 100 villages to record 100% vaccination will get the incentives,” he said, reminding that Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had also mooted the idea.

“Villages that have completed vaccination on or before August 31 will be getting a bonus for their village developmental activity,” he added.

SNSBH general secretary, RL Blah who had earlier submitted the proposal to Tynsong, said: “Traditional institutions are the backbone of society and the community. The financial aid sought for the low-on-resources Dorbar Shnongs and traditional bodies is to encourage them to fight the pandemic.”

Vaccination hesitancy has been one of the biggest challenges the state government has been facing in the fight against COVID-19.

Negative social media posts, religious beliefs to cult leaders spreading negative narratives about the vaccination have come in the way of the government’s target of vaccinating 80% of the total adult population in the state.

So far, 11,93,680 doses have been administered across the state.

The High Court of Meghalaya had in its June 23 order said it would monitor the COVID situation closely so that the state government is able to overcome the issue of vaccine hesitancy and all eligible persons are given the jab within a specified timeframe.

In July, the court directed the state government to deal with vaccine hesitancy on priority.

Reopening places of worship

The state government on Thursday convened a meeting with members of the Shillong All Faiths Forum to discuss and finalise the SOPs for reopening the places of worship. Chief Secretary MS Rao chaired the meeting.

“The discussion was on the guidelines for the places of worship set to reopen from August 16. The meeting also focussed on the SOPs for weddings and for seeking the support of all-faith institutions for the government’s vaccination efforts,” Rao said.

The government will in its advisory urge only the vaccinated people to attend weddings or places of worship.

“An input we received was to improve our publicity efforts,” he said, adding that the government also received inputs that 90% of the people are in favour of vaccination.

“Hence, we are opening the places of worship for reaching out to their respective congregations,” the Chief Secretary said.

On July 8, religious and faith-based leaders across Meghalaya had during an interaction agreed to play a key role in battling vaccine hesitancy and misinformation against the COVID-19 pandemic.