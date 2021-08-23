Nine fatalities, 317 fresh cases in state

SHILLONG, Aug 22: Meghalaya recorded 317 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday while nine more patients succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours.

Out of the new fatalities, six were reported from East Khasi Hills, two from West Khasi Hills and one from South West Khasi Hills. The death toll in the state now stands at 1,278.

There are 3,062 active cases in the state while 69,425 people have recovered so far. There were 382 recoveries on Sunday.