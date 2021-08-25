Protestors burn effigies of CM and others at Mawlai against killing of former HNLC leader

SHILLONG, August 25: The “Ka Sur U Nong Mawlai (the voice of Mawlai people) burnt the effigies of the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, DGP, R. Chandranathan, SP East Jaintia Hills, Jagpal Dhanoa and SP (Traffic), Shailendra Bamaniya at Mawlai petrol pump on Wednesday evening.

This protest was organised in condemnation against the failure of the state government to comply to the seven-day deadline issued by Mawlai-based organisations to suspend the police officials involved in the ‘encounter killing’ of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13 last. The deadline ended today.

The members of the various organisations also shouted slogans like “Justice for Thangkhiew”, “Meghalaya Police Murderer” and “MDA Government Down Down”.

The “Ka Sur U Nong Mawlai” have announced to organise a signature campaign as well as a candle light vigil on Friday to pressurise the government to suspend the DGP and the two senior police officials.

They have also threatened to intensify their agitations if the government remains indifferent to their demands.