Candle light vigil at Mawlai demanding justice for ex-HNLC leader killed in ‘fake encounter’

SHILLONG, August 27: Hundreds of residents from different localities of Mawlai area along with the family members of former HNLC general secretary Cheristerfield Thangkhiew took part in the candle light vigil organised by the “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai” (the voice of Mawlai people) at Mawlai Stand Bus on Friday evening.

The people came together to demand justice for the former HNLC leader who was killed in an alleged ‘fake encounter’ by police and to protest the delay on part of the state government to suspend the top police officials who are responsible for the alleged “fake encounter” of Thangkhiew on August 13.