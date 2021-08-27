Members of Rotary Club of Cherry Blossom along with children and staff of Borsing Syiem Children’s Home.

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Members of Rotary Club of Cherry Blossom along with children and staff of Borsing Syiem Children's Home at Sohra on Thursday. Celebrating Women's Equality Day, the club donated essential items to the children's home such as stationery items, groceries, besides clothes, toothbrush, soaps, toothpaste etc. The children, staff and the club members enjoyed lunch together as part of the celebrations while strictly adhering to all COVID-19protocols.
