‘Assam Police may have instigated mob to attack us’

Shillong, Aug 28: Meghalaya’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Firoz Rahman, who was severely injured in a mob attack at the state’s border with Assam, alleged on Saturday the Assam Police that was “battle-ready” sensing trouble in the area did not help him when he was assaulted, which may have been the result of instigation by some of its personnel.

Rahman, posted in the Ri-Bhoi district, was dispatched by the district administration on Wednesday to oversee the situation at Umlaper, a day after local people had gheraoed a camp set up by the Assam Police. “Acting on an information that some trouble is brewing in the area, I and my team immediately left for that place. On reaching the disputed area, they (the mob) allowed us to enter but while coming back they blocked the road,” Rahman told PTI.

He said he expected the Assam Police to provide cover but they did not respond to the calls for help. “They (Assam Police) were there but they did not respond to our calls for help. Local boys started assaulting us. The Nepalis and Karbi people came and started attacking me and my driver,” he said. (PTI)